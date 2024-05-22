AES (NYSE:AES) Lowered to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

AES opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

