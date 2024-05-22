Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.3-22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.900 EPS.

Shares of M opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

