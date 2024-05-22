Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97-5.1 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.900 EPS.
Macy’s Price Performance
M opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 2.16.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.
Insider Activity at Macy’s
In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
