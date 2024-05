Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72), Zacks reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,569.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

