Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

