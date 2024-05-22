Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. abrdn plc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $10,085,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $321.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

