AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZZ. B. Riley upped their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $84.03 on Monday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $84.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AZZ by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AZZ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

