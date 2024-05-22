Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,213 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.