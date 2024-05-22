Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 102 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

