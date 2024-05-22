Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDRO opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

