Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 1,696 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $171.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

