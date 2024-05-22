Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 14th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CRT opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.57.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 347.77% and a net margin of 91.50%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

