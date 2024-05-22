Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %

DPZ stock opened at $513.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.77. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

