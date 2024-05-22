Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.56.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $449.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

