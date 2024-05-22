Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $191.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,720 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

