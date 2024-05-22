Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,963 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

