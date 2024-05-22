Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,620,000 after buying an additional 137,480 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

