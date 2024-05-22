Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,437 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Jackson Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.