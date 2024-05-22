GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

GNT stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

