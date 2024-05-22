GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
GNT stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.
