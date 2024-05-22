InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Announces Dividend of $0.07

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ BSSX opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.