InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Announces Dividend of $0.07

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ BSSX opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

