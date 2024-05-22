Henderson European Focus Trust plc (HEFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.05 on June 28th

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson European Focus Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON HEFT opened at GBX 189.87 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £403.98 million, a P/E ratio of 545.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 149.10 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.82 ($2.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.94.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Focus Trust
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.