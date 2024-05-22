Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,351 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.