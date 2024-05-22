Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $17,171,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

