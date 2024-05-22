Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,298 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 174.08%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

