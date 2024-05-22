Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

