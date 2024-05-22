Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,970 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. American National Bank boosted its position in Yum China by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,825,000 after buying an additional 208,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 543,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

