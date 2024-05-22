Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,037 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.43% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2,642.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $148,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $340,018. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $746.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

