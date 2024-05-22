Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of -18.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

