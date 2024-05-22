Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $352,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JHMM opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

