ING Groep NV Acquires 8,927 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3,585.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

JKHY stock opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.