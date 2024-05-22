ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Up 0.3 %

ALLE opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.