ING Groep NV Sells 142,815 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,815 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,824 shares of company stock worth $809,058. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

