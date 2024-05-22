ING Groep NV Buys 4,109 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,135,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

IPG stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

