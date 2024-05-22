ING Groep NV Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.52 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

