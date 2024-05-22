ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

