ING Groep NV Sells 19,537 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

