iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $116.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

