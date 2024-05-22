Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Increases Dividend to GBX 19.10 Per Share

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KNOS opened at GBX 1,248 ($15.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,848.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,001.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,235 ($15.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,260 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,271 ($16.15).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

