Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 181 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

