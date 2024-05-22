Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in UDR were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 3,730.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

UDR Trading Up 0.8 %

UDR stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

