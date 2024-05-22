Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 4,804 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,290 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,018 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,010 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

