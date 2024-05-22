Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 837 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

