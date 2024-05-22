Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.