Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson updated its Q3 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.
Nordson Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.63.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDSN
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.