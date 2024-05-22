Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,907,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,444,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

