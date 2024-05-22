Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
