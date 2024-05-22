United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in United Airlines by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 412,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 382,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

