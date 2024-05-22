Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Airship AI Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AISP)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Airship AI in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Airship AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Airship AI Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Airship AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

