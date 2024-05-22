Research Analysts Set Expectations for UL Solutions Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of UL Solutions in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UL Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UL Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ULS. Raymond James initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

In other news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UL Solutions news, EVP Linda S. Chapin acquired 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

