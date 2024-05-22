Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 17,097 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

